Justin Timberlake Shades Las Vegas Residencies: "It Feels Like You're Planning Your Retirement"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 19, 2018 3:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Fashion Statement Proves She Wears the Royal Pants

ESC: Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley Shares Her Favorite $4 Drugstore Beauty Product

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Teen Mom

Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra: The History of Teen Mom's Most Enduring Couple

Justin Timberlake says the idea of doing a Las Vegas residency is "scary" to him.

The 36-year-old "Supplies" singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio this week and talked about his new album, Man of the Woods, family life, and his career path. During the interview Lowe asked about possibly doing a residency in Las Vegas, like many stars such as Timberlake's ex Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey.

"I mean I wouldn't rule it out if it was something that was different," Timberlake told Lowe. "I definitely don't...you know… [laughs]…it feels like…"

"...a retirement option?" Lowe asked.

Read

Justin Timberlake Wants to Have as Many Kids as He Can With Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Las Vegas

Getty Images

Timberlake continued, "...you're planning your retirement. You know what I mean? So for some reason that feels like scary to me." He then told Lowe, "The person who did Vegas better than anybody was Prince."

More performers with Las Vegas residencies include the Backstreet Boys and Céline Dion. And just last month, Lady Gaga announced her Las Vegas residency, starting at the end of 2018 at the Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino's Park Theater.

You can watch Timberlake's entire interview with Lowe in the video above!

What do you think about Timberlake's comments about Las Vegas residencies? Sound off below!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Timberlake , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.