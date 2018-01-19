Christie Brinkley Shares Her Favorite $4 Drugstore Beauty Product

Christie Brinkley is an open beauty book.
The 63-year-old model aired it all, from her favorite beauty products to fitness routine and that she gets a little non-invasive assistance. At a cocktail reception in Beverly Hills Thursday, the mom-of-three celebrated her new partnership with Merz Aesthetics, the creator of Xeomin (think: the new Botox) and Ultherapy (lifts and tightens skin with ultrasound)—both of which the Sports Illustrated cover model is a fan.
Skin will "look tighter. Nobody will ask what you did. It keeps working over the months, and I see a difference," Christie told E! News. "I'm sharing this because it worked for me. It's not my [beauty] secret, revealed. It's modern women sharing science."
In addition to the non-invasive treatments, Christie keeps her skin plump through a relatable fitness routine. "I talk about exercising while you're brushing your teeth or doing your dishes—I have it in my book, Timeless Beauty—all these at-home, multi-tasking exercises that you can do. I think it's really important to do something every day."
After so many years in the business, the model has picked up some tried-and-true beauty tips—some of which will cost you next to nothing.
"It makes me so happy to seek out beauty, and my iPhone is what I capture it with," she explained. "And when I seek out this beauty, I feel so happy to be alive, and I think that just projects…gratitude is my biggest beauty secret."
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
If happiness feels a little abstract or intangible, there's always Christie's favorite drugstore beauty product: Andrea Eye Q's Eye Makeup Remover Pads, a whopping $4 at Rite Aid.
If, however, injections, drugstore beauty products or even the model's new cosmetics line (debuting on HSN at the beginning of February) is a little out of reach, she also provided priceless advice.
"Try not to worry—it's aging!"