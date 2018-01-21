SAG Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on TV

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 8:00 AM

Top actors and actresses from movies and TV will be honored at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday and E! News will be there to bring you special insights.

Kristen Bell is hosting the ceremony and will be the first star to do so in the event's 24-year history.

Who can you expect to see at the event? Well, nominees include the casts of the films The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, Mudbound, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as well as stars such as Denzel Washington from Roman J. Israel, Esq.Margot Robbie and Allison Janney from I, TonyaSteve Carell from Battle of the Sexes, the casts of the TV shows The Crown, Big Little Lies, Feud: Bette and Joan, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, This Is UsBlack-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, GLOW, Orange Is the New Black and Veep, plus stars such as Bob Odenkirk from Better Call Saul, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney from OzarkRobin Wright from House of Cards,Aziz Ansari from Master of None and Benedict Cumberbatch from Sherlock.

Check back here after the start of the 2018 SAG Awards to get the inside scoop on what happens when the cameras are off.

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 SAG Awards special Sunday, Jan. 21 starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! For complete coverage of the SAG Awards watch E! News Monday, Jan. 22 at 7 and 11 p.m. 

