UPDATE!

SAG Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 5:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, 2018 SAG Awards, Couples

Ryan Michelle Bathe Had the Best Reactions at the 2018 SAG Awards After This Is Us and Sterling K. Brown's Wins

Kristen Bell, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kristen Bell's Best Moments Hosting the 2018 SAG Awards

Gary Oldman, 2018, SAG Awards, Winners

Darkest Hour's Gary Oldman Wins Best Male Actor at 2018 SAG Awards

Top actors and actresses from movies and TV were honored at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday and E! News was on the red carpet to bring you special insights.

Kristen Bell is hosting the ceremony and will be the first star to do so in the event's 24-year history.

Check out some highlights that did not air during the SAG Awards ceremony.

Jason Clarke, who stars in the SAG Award-nominated film Mudbound, walked the red carpet with longtime partner Cécile Breccia, who showcased a baby bump! That's right, E! News has confirmed that she is pregnant with their second child, a baby boy. And also, E! News can confirm that the longtime couple is married!

This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz both spoke to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet and shared some pieces of useful advice for young people.

"Nothing is personal," said Metz. "If you are given a vision, because you have a provision, and it's placed upon your heart, and you have to follow your heart. It'll never lead you astray." 

Allison Janney, who is nominated for a SAG Award for her performance in I, Tonya, talked to Rancic about her past dream of becoming a professional figure skater.

Photos

2018 SAG Awards Nominations Snubs and Surprises

Sam Rockwell and longtime girlfriend Leslie Bigg revealed to Rancic the secrets to a great relationship...and got rather saucy!

This Is UsSterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe acted adorable on the red carpet and talked to Rancic about life with their kids and the text he got from Oprah Winfrey after his 2018 Golden Globes win.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.