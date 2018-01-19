Jesse Williams' Monthly Spousal Support Upped to $50,000 a Month

  By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Fri., Jan. 19, 2018 12:45 PM

Jesse Williams, Aryn Drakelee-Williams

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Jesse Williams has been ordered to pay a significant amount more to his estranged wifeAryn Drake-Lee, in spousal and child support.

E! News can confirm that, last week, a judge signed off on a petition requesting the Grey's Anatomy actor pay Drake-Lee $50,695 per month in spousal support. According to the court documents, the payment increased over $17,000 from $33,242.

The docs also state that Drake-Lee will receive half of Williams' residuals from his work on Grey's Anatomy between Sept. 2012 (when they wed) through April 2017 (when they filed for divorce). Williams is also responsible for paying his estranged wife $50,000 for attorney's fees. 

As for Drake-Lee, the new order states she is solely responsible for maintaining payments on the family's residence, including mortgage, property taxes and home equity line.

Meanwhile, Williams and Drake-Lee filed for divorce in April 2017 after five years of marriage. They dated for five years before that, having met when Williams was schoolteacher in New York.

They share two children together, a 4-year-old daughter named Sadie and a 2-year-old son named Maceo. They reached a temporary joint-custody agreement in September. 

Williams has since been linked to Minka Kelly. The pair reportedly started dating in July.

