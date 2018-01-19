Why Catherine Zeta-Jones Couldn't Get Cocaine Godmother's Griselda Blanco Out From Under Her Skin

Zeta-Jones admitted that part of the drive to bring the story to the screen was because her impact on the drug trade stood in stark contrast to the general public's knowledge (or lack thereof) of her. "This woman was the kingpin. She was revered and feared by very dangerous men in a very, dangerous time in Miami in the '70s at the height of the drug trading...One would think...she would be on the tips of everyone's lips, like, 'Oh, remember that woman?' And the fact that she was a woman makes it even more fascinating," she added. "So I couldn't let it go until I played her and I had the best time doing it. Of all the people, you'd think I'd want to let this one go now. I feel kind of sad that it's coming to the end and coming out now. It's like my baby. 'Off you go, Griselda. See you never, I guess.' Anyway, it was the four weeks of shooting that reminded me that I love acting and this is why I wanted to be an actor."