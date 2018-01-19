The Real Housewives of Atlanta's New Trailer Is Probably the Most Dramatic Thing You'll See Today

If you thought The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 was dramatic so far, you haven't seen anything yet. In the exclusive preview above, the ladies of ATL don't hold anything back.
Where do we begin, NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Buruss, Sheree Whitfield, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Kim Zolciak-Biermann—where do we begin?! There's a trip to Spain, kissing, an America's Next Top Model winner, a mysterious husband reveal and oh yeah, that roach post.
There are no scenes with NeNe and Kim together directly, but the ladies do react to the infamous video Brielle Biermann posted on social media.
"She don't know what the f—k she motherf—king talking about," NeNe says in the trailer. Later, the ladies attend a big Halloween party where NeNe dresses as an exterminator.
Some other key quotes from this spectacular trailer:
"I just saw it on a blog that you dated Missy Elliot or…" Kandi to RHOA newcomer Eva Marcille.
"NeNe's been using her back for 40 years as a f—king stripper, I don't know why she doesn't have a problem," Kim.
"Who the f—k you cussing at? You want to go there, I will," Kandi says to Kim. And it appears there's no love lost between the two, check out the Twitter war they just started.
"I know I shouldn't have said what I said, I felt so bad," a teary NeNe says about…Kenya?
"That's why Marc don't want to be a part of this because every time you trashing his wife," Kenya says about her MIA husband.
"Just because you tell me don't mean I've got to believe it," Cynthia says about her new man and all the rumors.
"Kandi went below the belt and it kind made me want to check her ass," NeNe says about, you guessed it, Kandi.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo. The Sunday, Jan. 21 episode is super-sized at 75 minutes.
