Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Baby No. 3 Chicago West

She's got a name!

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced they welcomed baby No. 3, the E! reality star revealed their daughter's special moniker. World: Meet Chicago West! Kim shared the name of the baby girl on her app Friday. She then tweeted, "North, Saint & Chi."

In response to Kim's announcement, Khloe Kardashian tweeted that she loved the baby's name and shared how they pronounce her nickname. "I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name hey Chi (shy)," she wrote.

The celebrity couple's newest bundle of joy joins 4-year-old North West and 2-year-old Saint West as the youngest West sibling and latest addition to the ever-expanding Kardashian family.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim revealed on her app Tuesday. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister." Their daughter was born Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. PT and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., Kim added.

Kim announced she and her rapper hubby were expecting via surrogate in September 2017, only to accidentally reveal the baby's sex during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The E! reality star and business mogul also touched on how North and Saint were preparing to welcome a little sister into the fold.