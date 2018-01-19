20 Surprising Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Dawson's Creek

The Show Almost Never Happened: While Fox originally picked up the show, it went on to dump it. Williamson said at the 2015 ATX TV Festival, "I was told they were struggling with Party of Five and they didn't need another one." The WB picked it up two years later.

Original Theme Song: While Paula Cole's "I Don't Want to Wait" became iconic, producers originally wanted Alanis Morissette's "Hand in My Pocket." Alas, they couldn't land the rights.

Those Names: Dawson. Pacey. Joey. Not names you hear every day. So how did Williamson come up with them? Williamson told The Hollywood Reporter, "Dawson came from a real place called Dawson's Creek where we all hung out as kids and partied," while Pacey "came from a friend of a friend named Pacey and I'd never met anyone with that name and thought it was a cool name." (We agree!) And because Joey was a tomboy Williamson "wanted Josephine as a very girly name that could easily turn into a tomboy name like Joey."

A Phrase Is Born: Remember Dawson's infamous "walk the dog" line in the pilot? Williamson used it because the network would not let them say the word "masturbate."