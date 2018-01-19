GLAAD Media Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

This year's GLAAD Media Award nominations have officially arrived! 

Transparent's Trace Lysette 13 Reasons Why star Wilson Cruz announced the 29th annual group of nominees Friday, including those for the newest category, Outstanding Kids & Family Programming category, which is meant to recognize growing LGBTQ inclusion in all-ages programming.

Among the year's contenders are this award season's silver screen favorites like Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird, small screen standouts like This Is Us and The Handmaid's Tale and music stars like Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith.

Jay-Z received special recognition for his 4:44 track"Smile," as well as In a Heartbeat, the animated short written and directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David

The annual ceremonies are meant to honor media for its accurate, fair and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues members face. Additional, the awards fund GLAAD's continuous work toward achieving acceptance for the LGBTQ community. The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on April 12 and in New York on May 5.

Without further ado, here are this year's nominees: 

Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

Outstanding Film-Wide Release

Battle of the Sexes

Call Me by Your Name

Lady Bird

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

The Shape of Water

 

Outstanding Film-Limited Release

BPM

A Fantastic Woman

God's Own Country

Thelma

The Wound

 

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Bold Type

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Modern Family

One Day at a Time

One Mississippi

Superstore

Survivor's Remorse

Transparent

Will & Grace

 

Outstanding Drama Series

Billions

Doubt

The Handmaid's Tale

Nashville

Sense8

Shadowhunters

Star

Star Trek: Discovery

This Is Us

Wynonna Earp

Sam Smith

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

"Chapter 8" Legion

"Grace" Pure Genius

"Lady Cha Cha" Easy

"The Missionaries" Room 104

"Thanksgiving" Master of None

 

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Cult

Feud: Bette and Joan

Godless

Queers

When We Rise

 

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Andi Mack

"Chosen Family" Danger & Eggs

"The Emergency Plan" Doc McStuffins

Steven Universe

The Loud House

 

Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language)

Las chicas del cable

La doble vida de Estela Carrillo

Ingobernable

 

Outstanding Documentary

Chavela

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Kiki

"Real Boy" Independent Lens

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

 

Outstanding Reality Program

Gaycation with Ellen Page

I Am Jazz

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor: Game Changers

The Voice

 

Outstanding Music Artist

Miley Cyrus, Younger Now

Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom

Honey Dijon, The Best of Both Worlds

Kehlani, SweetSexySavage

Kelela, Take Me Apart

Perfume Genius, No Shape

Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All

St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION

Wrabel, We Could Be Beautiful

Laverne Cox, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Outstanding Comic Book

America

The Backstagers

Batwoman

Black Panther

Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love

Goldie Vance

Iceman

Lumberjanes

Quantum Teens are Go

The Woods

 

Outstanding Daily Drama

The Bold and The Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

The Young & the Restless

 

Outstanding Talk Show Episode

"Australia Marriage Equality" Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

"Danica Roem" The Opposition with Jordan Klepper

"Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple" The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm" The View

"Trans Veterans React to Ban" The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

 

Outstanding TV Journalism-Newsmagazine

"A Boy Named Lucas" 20/20

"China Queer" The Naked Truth

"Gay Purge?" Nightline

"The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub" Anderson Cooper 360

"Trans Youth" VICE on HBO

 

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"The Abolitionists Face the Love Army" KAPP-KVEW Local News

"DJ Zeke Thomas Goes Public" Good Morning America

"Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community" NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

"Transgender Murders in Louisiana Part of Disturbing Trend" CBS Evening News

"Transgender Rights under Fire in Trump Era" AM Joy

Outstanding Newspaper Article

"Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Journey of a Transgender Man" by Lauren McGaughy

The Dallas Morning News

 

"Lesbian College Coaches Still Face Difficult Atmosphere to Come Out" by Shannon Ryan

Chicago Tribune

 

"Pulse Victims' Families in Puerto Rico: 'We Have to Cry Alone'" by Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio

Orlando Sentinel

 

"Revised Guidance on HIV Proves Life-Transforming" by Lenny Bernstein

The Washington Post

 

"The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men and HIV" [series]

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

 

Outstanding Magazine Article

"America's Hidden H.I.V. Epidemic" by Linda Villarosa

The New York Times Magazine

 

"Beyond 'He' or 'She': The Changing Meaning of Gender and Sexuality" by Katy Steinmetz

Time

 

"Forbidden Lives: The Gay Men Who Fled Chechnya's Purge" by Masha Gessen

The New Yorker

 

"Free Radical" by Nathan Heller

Vogue

 

"Trans, Teen, and Homeless" by Laura Rena Murray

Rolling Stone

  

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Billboard

People

Teen Vogue

Time

 

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

"The Ballad of Bobby Brooks, the First Gay Student-Body President of Texas A&M" by Lauren Larson

GQ.com

 

"For Those We Lost and Those Who Survived: The Pulse Massacre One Year Later" by James Michael Nichols

HuffPost Queer Voices

 

"'I Am a Girl Now,' Sage Smith Wrote. Then She Went Missing." by Emma Eisenberg

Splinter

 

"Meet the Transgender Student Who Fought Discrimination at His Maryland High School (and Won)" by Nico Lang

INTO

 

"Why Bisexual Men Are Still Fighting to Convince Us They Exist" by Samantha Allen

Splinter

 

Outstanding Digital Journalism-Multimedia

"Former Patriots and Chiefs Tackle Ryan O'Callaghan Comes Out as Gay" by Cyd Zeigler

Outsports/SB Nation

 

"Made to Model: Trans Beauty in Fashion"

LogoTV.com

 

"'This Is How We Win': Inside Danica Roem's Historic Victory" by Diana Tourjée

Broadly.Vice.com

 

"Transgender Day of Remembrance" by Saeed Jones

AM to DM, BuzzFeed News

 

"US Travel Ban Leaves LGBT Refugees in Limbo" by Nina dos Santos

CNN.com

 

Outstanding Blog

Autostraddle

Gays With Kids

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Transgriot 

Special Recognition

In a Heartbeat

written & directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David

 

"Smile" by Jay-Z featuring Gloria Carter, 4:44

Roc Nation/Universal Music Group

 

Outstanding TV Journalism-Newsmagazine (Spanish Language)

"Así viven los estudiantes transgénero después de que Trump anulara la ley de baños de Obama para escuela públicas" Primer Impacto

Univision

 

"Pulse, huellas de la masacre" Docufilms

CNN en Español

 

"Ser transgénero en Latinoamérica: sus experiencias y crecimiento" Vive la Salud

CNN en Español

 

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"Comunidad LGBTQ vulnerable bajo nuevo gobierno" Perspectiva Nacional

Entravision

 

"Entrevista con Daniela Vega" Showbiz

CNN en Español

 

"Joven transgénero tiene un mensaje para las familias: 'Acepten a sus hijos'" Al Punto

Univision

 

"El triunfo de una diseñadora mexicana transgénero en Nueva York" Noticias Telemundo

Telemundo

 

"Unidos contra la discriminación y el acoso contra la comunidad LGBT" Despierta América

Univision

 

Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish Language)

"La compleja realidad de ser gay en América Latina"

cnnespanol.cnn.com

 

"'No aprobar el Dream Act significaría una sentencia de muerte', jóvenes LGBT y DACA"

laopinion.com

 

"Padres de familia de Dallas luchan por los derechos de su hija transgénero"

aldiadallas.com

 

"Primera senadora trans aspira a impulsar medidas para sectores discriminados"

efe.com

 

"Tres hermanitos para dos papás"

laopinion.com

