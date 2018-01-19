Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Pleads Guilty in Tax Fraud Case

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 19, 2018 8:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille Talks Baby Shower and Wedding Plans for 2018

Jamie Dornan, Graham Norton Show

Jamie Dornan Once Glued Wig Hair to His Penis to Impress Girls

Jesse Williams, Aryn Drakelee-Williams

Jesse Williams' Monthly Spousal Support Upped to $50,000 a Month

Marc Sorrentino, Mike Sorrentino, The Situation

David Becker/WireImage

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has pleaded guilty to a charge of tax evasion and faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, NBC News reported.

The 35-year-old Jersey Shore star's brother Marc Sorrentino, who worked with him and also faced tax charges, entered the same plea and faces up to 25 years behind bars, according to WPIX-TV. The two pleaded guilty at a New Jersey court on Friday.

The court approved Mike's request to travel to Florida for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion show while under probation. Sentencing is set for April 25.

Last year, he and brother Marc Sorrentino, who worked with him, pleaded not guilty after being indicted for tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records, which followed a 2014 indictment for other tax offenses, in which federal prosecutors accused them of failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million in earnings.

Photos

Everything We Know About Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mike Sorrentino

Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com

The brothers allegedly conspired to fail to pay the taxes owed on income that "The Situation" had earned for "promotional activities" between 2010 and 2012, which was received by companies both he and his brother controlled, prosecutors had said.

The indictment had alleged that they claimed more than $5 million in "false" or "inflated" business expenses, which included luxury cars, high-end clothes and "personal grooming expenses."

The brothers were each charged with conspiring to defraud the U.S. government and of filing false personal tax returns. Mike was also charged with allegedly failing to file his 2011 tax return, the year he earned almost $2 million.

In 2015, a former tax preparer for the Sorrentinos pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns for them.

Last year, the Justice Department announced that the brothers faced additional charges; Mike was charged with tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency transaction reports, while Marc was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.