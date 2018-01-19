Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Pleads Guilty in Tax Fraud Case

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has pleaded guilty to a charge of tax evasion and faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, NBC News reported.

The 35-year-old Jersey Shore star's brother Marc Sorrentino, who worked with him and also faced tax charges, entered the same plea and faces up to 25 years behind bars, according to WPIX-TV. The two pleaded guilty at a New Jersey court on Friday.

The court approved Mike's request to travel to Florida for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion show while under probation. Sentencing is set for April 25.

Last year, he and brother Marc Sorrentino, who worked with him, pleaded not guilty after being indicted for tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records, which followed a 2014 indictment for other tax offenses, in which federal prosecutors accused them of failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million in earnings.