Michael Douglas' Accuser Susan Braudy Speaks Out: "People Were Frightened For Me"

Michael Douglas' accuser Susan Braudy spoke out about her sexual misconduct allegations against the two-time Oscar winner on Friday's episode of Today.

"He thought he was the king of the world and that he could humiliate me without any repercussions," Braudy told NBC News national correspondent Kate Snow.

According to Today, Braudy worked for Douglas' production company for three years back in the 1980s—a pinnacle decade for the actor during which he starred in the films Fatal Attraction and Wall Street. During the report, Snow said Braudy claimed Douglas "repeatedly used inappropriate sexual language" and "harassed" her while she was an employee. Braudy then recounted an incident that allegedly took place at a work meeting in Douglas' apartment back in 1989.

"He slid down to the floor, unbuckled his belt and put his hand inside his trousers, and I could see what he was doing," she said. "And then, he began to sort of fondle himself, and I was very scared."

According to Snow, Braudy told "several friends" about the alleged incident but didn't go to authorities because she didn't think Douglas' alleged actions were a crime at the time.

"One of my friends said, ‘You better not tell people about him.'" Braudy said. "People were frightened for me."

Douglas declined NBC News' request for comment in regards to the allegations.

