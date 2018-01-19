Adam Levine Almost Pooped His Pants When Dusty Rose Was Born

Say, say, say, hey, hey now, baby!

Adam Levine appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, where he revealed wife Behati Prinsloo is close to giving birth to Baby No. 2. She's due "very, very, very soon. Any minute now," he said. Right away, the Maroon 5 singer clarified, "Not any minute now! But very close!"

The "What Lovers Do" singer is the proud father of a 16-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose Levine. But, as he recalled to Jimmy Kimmel, her arrival came at an inopportune moment. "I received a tip from Carson Daly. You know—television's Carson Daly? That's the guy. He has like 400 kids, so...He said, 'You have to eat something.' And I remembered to eat. They say that a large percentage of new dads, when their wife is in labor, they pass out because they forget to take care of themselves and nourish themselves with food, and they faint a lot of the time," he said. "I don't know if that's true or not; it sounded pretty official, from the way he told me."

Adam wanted to be "a pillar of strength" for his supermodel wife, so he took Carson's words to heart. "It was good advice," Adam said, "but like all good advice, it can be abused and misused."

With that, Adam proceeded to share his "embarrassing" story.