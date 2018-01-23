Watch Married at First Sight's Shawniece Break Down in Tears After Explosive Honeymoon Fight

There are different kinds of sparks flying on this Married at First Sight honeymoon.
As Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre continue their stay at the Moon Palace Jamaica resort, things aren't exactly going as planned.
Instead of enjoying romantic evenings and developing stronger feelings for each other, both parties appear to be questioning everything.
In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, the newlyweds find themselves in a war of words that leaves Shawniece in tears.
"How can you feel differently from what I'm feeling?" Jephte shares. "We don't know each other! How do you jump into something…"
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
"Jump into something?" Shawniece says. "We got married! I think I wanted this more than you did and I mean, that's totally fine."
Uh-oh! That bold statement didn't go unnoticed by anyone.
"You don't know what I wanted so don't say that," Jephte continues. "You don't know what I wanted so don't say that."
As the second grade teacher tries to cool down and step away from the argument, Shawniece is moved to tears as she begins to question what she signed up for on the Lifetime reality show.
"We're legally bonded and I just can't look at him and say, 'Oh my friend' because in reality he's not," she shared with the cameras. "I thought I knew all the reasons why I did this, but right now in this moment, I don't know."
Married at First Sight airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.