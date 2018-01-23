Watch Married at First Sight's Shawniece Break Down in Tears After Explosive Honeymoon Fight

There are different kinds of sparks flying on this Married at First Sight honeymoon.

As Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre continue their stay at the Moon Palace Jamaica resort, things aren't exactly going as planned.

Instead of enjoying romantic evenings and developing stronger feelings for each other, both parties appear to be questioning everything.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, the newlyweds find themselves in a war of words that leaves Shawniece in tears.

"How can you feel differently from what I'm feeling?" Jephte shares. "We don't know each other! How do you jump into something…"