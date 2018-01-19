RETURNS
Khloe Kardashian Has Shocking News for Shayla on Revenge Body: ''This Is the Most Incredible Thing That I've Ever Received!''

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 19, 2018 12:00 PM

Shayla is finally getting some answers! 

Khloe Kardashian not only helps people achieve their body goals on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, but she's also helping one contestant get some personal closure for herself this week. Thanks to Khloe, Shayla learns some shocking news about her family history, which ultimately helps her on her way to some much needed healing.

"I know that you did some DNA testing," Khloe tells Shayla after surprising her at a workout. Khloe has the results that will help Shayla find some peace of mind since her recent discovery that she wasn't actually related to the man she thought was her biological father. 

Joel Is Ready to Get Revenge on Bitch-Ass Ex-Boyfriend

"I am 84 percent West African. Specifically Cameroon and Ghana. Then, I look down and I see that it says 10 percent Irish," Shayla reveals. "Now, I don't know if you're aware of what Irish people look like, but it ain't me."

Khloe has some even better news for her. "I think the best part is the family history of diseases or mental illness," Khloe shares. "Hopefully this gives you peace of mind to want to have kids." Thanks to Khloe, Shayla is feeling like a new woman and has tons of hope for the future. 

"This is the most incredible thing that I've ever received. I'm really looking forward to the reveal because before, I wanted to confront my mom, but now, I want to come to her with an open heart of forgiveness and love," Shayla shared. 

See the emotional reveal in the clip above! 

Watch brand new episodes of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sundays at 10e|7p only on E!

