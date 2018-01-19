Khloe Kardashian Has Shocking News for Shayla on Revenge Body: ''This Is the Most Incredible Thing That I've Ever Received!''

"I am 84 percent West African. Specifically Cameroon and Ghana. Then, I look down and I see that it says 10 percent Irish," Shayla reveals. "Now, I don't know if you're aware of what Irish people look like, but it ain't me."

Khloe has some even better news for her. "I think the best part is the family history of diseases or mental illness," Khloe shares. "Hopefully this gives you peace of mind to want to have kids." Thanks to Khloe, Shayla is feeling like a new woman and has tons of hope for the future.

"This is the most incredible thing that I've ever received. I'm really looking forward to the reveal because before, I wanted to confront my mom, but now, I want to come to her with an open heart of forgiveness and love," Shayla shared.