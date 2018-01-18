Kim Kardashian Is Opening Up About the Birth of Baby No. 3: "It Was So Hard Not to Carry My Own Child"

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 18, 2018 5:04 PM

Kim Kardashian is getting very candid. 

Kim and husband Kanye West have talked openly about the troubles surrounding Kim getting pregnant for a third time, which led to them using a surrogate to carry their third baby. While the couple hasn't officially released a name yet, Kim did open up about the pregnancy process on her app. 

"The connection with our baby came instantly," Kim wrote. But it was still a very difficult road. "It was so hard not to carry my own child. Especially after I carried North and Saint." What else did Kim share about the experience?

