Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Handles Their Three Babies Like a Boss

Three babies? Georgina Rodriguez makes it look easy (which we're sure it truly isn't.)

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shared this photo of herself with their six-month-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo and their newborn daughter Alana Martina.

We see Rodriguez laying down on a floormat while she holds Alana in her arms and the twins are on both her sides having tummy time.

It seems that the fans of the couple can't seem to get enough of these adorable family photos.

Alana, Rodriguez and Ronaldo's first child together, was born on November 12, 2017. Her brother and sister, who Ronaldo welcomed only a few months before in June of that same year, are always seen with their little sister.