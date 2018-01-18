Grown-ish Renewed for Season 2 By Freeform

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Jan. 18, 2018 6:30 PM

Zoey's still got a lot more growing up to do.

Grown-ish has been renewed for a second season by Freeform, the network announced at its inaugural Freeform Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Black-ish spinoff focusing on Yara Shahidi's Zoey as she navigates her freshman year at Cal U. Maybe Zoey will lose her "Cup B--ch" nickname in her sophomore year?!

Also starring in the series are Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, Dean Cole and Chris Parnell

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Grown-ish, Yara Shahidi

Freeform

Grown-ish's series premiere attracted the network's highest ratings for a comedy debut in almost six years, with 1.56 million total viewers. Its debut was also the night's No. 1 scripted series on cable among women 18-49. 

Plus, critics and Twitter are loving the show, which was created by Kenya Barris. Hey, they do say college is the best four years of your life!

Grown-ish airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform. 

Are you loving Grown-ish as much as we are? Sound off in the comments!

