Kim Kardashian Shades Lamar Odom Over Khloe Kardashian Remarks

Lamar Odom poked fun at Khloe Kardashian's dating history in a TV appearance and her sister Kim Kardashian was not having it.
Khloe had filed for divorce from the 38-year-old former NBA player and longtime Los Angeles Laker in 2013. It was finalized in December 2016, a few months after she began dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. Khloe confirmed this past December that she is pregnant with their first child together.
"I understand when it's over, it's over," Lamar said in a sneak peek video of an appearance on the new show BET's Mancave, released on Wednesday. "When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I can see that."
"Or second or third brothel," Kim tweeted on Thursday.
Lamar had suffered a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015. He was treated at a local hospital and then moved to medical center in Los Angeles. Despite their longtime separation, Khloe had aided him throughout his recovery.
At the time, Khloe was dating NBA player James Harden, who plays for the Houston Rockets. They split in early 2016, six months after they first sparked romance rumors.
In 2015, Khloe and former Lakers player Rick Fox sparked dating rumors when they were spotted arriving separately for a late dinner date. They never confirmed a romance. In early 2009, months before she and Lamar started dating and got married, Khloe dated Rashad McCants, who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time.
During his appearance on BET's Mancave, Lamar expressed his well-wishes to Khloe over her pregnancy.
"I'm happy for her," he said. "She took care of me, she'll be a good mother. For real. She's a great woman."
Shortly after Kim's tweet Khloe took to Twitter to write, "I love you guys!! Thank you, you know what for."
