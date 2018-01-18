Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She Isn't Revealing the Sex and Name of Baby No. 2 Just Yet

Just because Chrissy Teigen is an open book doesn't mean she's sharing everything about her pregnancy journey.

As the supermodel and Cravings cookbook author prepares to welcome her second child with John Legend, fans are wondering if the Hollywood couple will soon welcome a baby boy or girl.

According to Chrissy, she isn't revealing anything just yet.

"We knew when we put it in but John was like, 'Make sure you don't say it. Let's have one thing for us' and of course I'm probably going to end up saying it but I'm just going to do this favor to him for as long as I can," she shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles on the set of Lip Sync Battle.

But what about the name of this baby boy or girl? Chrissy is keeping that one close to the chest too. But full disclosure: This proud mom has no idea what she will name her second child.