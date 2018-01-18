How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Helping North and Saint Adjust to Baby No. 3

The insider adds that North and Saint are "enjoying" having a baby sister.

"North is like a little mommy who wants to help and take care of her," the source shares with us. "Saint is curious, but not as interested. It's definitely a big adjustment for both of them, but Kim is trying to keep their routines the same and giving them each a lot of one on one time so everything remains consistent. She's doing the same things she's always done like reading them stories and putting them to bed at night. She doesn't want them to feel their lives have changed too much."

And Kanye has been spending time playing with North and Saint, as well as helping change the baby's diapers.

"Kanye is very hands on and involved," the insider says. "He does feedings and diaper changes all the time. He also spends time with North and Saint playing with them and giving them lots of love."