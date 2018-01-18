Khloe Kardashian Is Helping Kevin Get the Girl of His Dreams on Revenge Body: ''She's the Only Girl I've Ever Loved''

It's now or never!
This week on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Kevin is ready to stop living life on the sidelines and start showing the world exactly what he's made of. Luckily, Khloe Kardashian is here to help him get a little pep back in his step and gain some confidence.
"Basically, I just want to have more confidence. I want to feel cool and I want the girls to like me," Kevin revealed to Khloe at their first meeting. "I want to get my first kiss because I've never been kissed." Aww! Fear not, Kevin, because Khloe is the queen of romance.
"I'm 20 years old, but I've never had a girlfriend and I've never kissed a girl. I've been bullied since third grade. All the way towards the end of high school," Kevin shared. "This kid came up to me and grabbed my man boob and then lifted it up and threw it back down, kind of like it was a basketball. Everyone in the class laughed."
He's ready for some sweet revenge, but it's not exactly on who you would think. He wants to get revenge for his friend Julie. "The one good thing about my childhood is Julie," Kevin revealed. "She doesn't know this but she's the only girl I've ever loved." We're not crying, you're crying!
