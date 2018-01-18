Snooki, Pauly D and the Rest of the Jersey Shore Cast Head to Miami for MTV Reboot

Break out the bronzer and practice your fist pumping because the Jersey Shore cast is officially back together in Miami.

It's been more than seven years since the reality stars of MTV's hit series traded in New Jersey's Seaside Heights for Florida's party city in the show's second season. Now, in honor of the upcoming spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the old crew is getting back together and reliving the fun of where it all began—well, except for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

Aside from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's former flame, he and his pals Vinny Guadagnino, Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole "Snooki" LaValle and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino are all slated to participate.