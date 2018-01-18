Blac Chyna Congratulates Kim Kardashian on the Birth of Baby No. 3

Blac Chyna congratulated Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the birth of their child on Thursday.

The 29-year-old reality star was walking through a parking lot when she was asked if she was happy about the new baby. 

"Yes, always a blessing," she told The Blast. "Babies are blessings." 

Chyna has a complicated relationship with the Kardashian family. The model became engaged to Rob Kardashian in April 2016 after three months of dating. However, the two have since broken up. The two share a 1-year-old daughter named Dream Kardashian.  

In September, the two reached a private custody agreement. At the time, Chyna also decided she would no longer pursue a domestic violence case against her ex.

Chyna also shares a 5-year-old son named King Cairo with her ex Tyga, who used to date Kylie Jenner.

Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate on Jan. 15.

