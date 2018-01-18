Brigitte Bardot: Most Actresses Claiming Sexual Harassment Are "Hypocritical"

While most stars have rallied behind the cause, more actresses besides Bardot have expressed criticism and skepticism.

French star Catherine Deneuve and 99 other French women recently signed a Le Monde column denouncing "puritanism" following the sexual misconduct scandals, They said the French equivalent of the #MeToo campaign (#balancetonporc or "Rat out your abuser.") had gone too far and was fueled by a "hatred of men." Deneuve later apologized to victims of sexual assault who were offended, but said she did not like the "media lynching" and "climate of censorship" she said the campaign had spurred.

Last week, the London Times quoted Anjelica Huston as saying, "I was not born a #MeToo girl. It wasn't who I wanted to be at school and it's not what I want to be now—a snitch."

"I think it's a very idealistic idea of young women to think that we're going to change men because we haven't done it thus far in history. Nothing has happened since the day they were wearing bearskins and wielding clubs. Men have never changed about certain things," she said, later adding, "The only way you can get round a man is to behave like you want to be in the cage with the 300lb gorilla. That's all. It's just the way it is."