Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in Cardiff Fashionably Late

Prince Harry and his new fiancée Meghan Markle arrived at Cardiff Castle in Wales on Thursday to greet well-wishers and were fashionably late.

The two had taken a Great Western Railway (GWR) train, which was delayed for an hour. Harry and Meghan were greeted at the castle by scores of fans. They shook hands with many of them and also crouched down by the barriers to speak to children.

Meghan wore a black $1,873 Stella McCartney tie detail coat, black $242 Hiut Denim Dina jeans and black Tabitha Simmons Kiki boots, and carried a $520 forest grain Mini Venice purse by Demellier London. She also wore her hair in a messy bun again, forsaking royal protocol. Harry wore a long navy coat over a lighter blue sweater and white collar and navy pants.

The two are in town for a day "showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Wales." They are set to tour a Welsh culture festival later in the day.