Justin Timberlake Finds Love With Eiza González in Surreal, Post-Apocalyptic "Supplies" Video

Early Thursday morning, Justin Timberlake released the surreal, post-apocalyptic music video for "Supplies." The visual began with him watching multiple news broadcasts, showing the world in a state of chaos, and ended with a child, covered in dirt, addressing the camera and saying, "Just leave! Die already! Die already! You're still asleep! Wake up! Please! We're good!"
Directed by Dave Meyers and starring Eiza González, "Supplies" is the second single off Timberlake's fifth studio album Man of the Woods, following the Jan. 5 release of "Filthy." The singer previewed all 16 tracks at a private listening party (sponsored by American Express) in New York City Tuesday. "I'm not going to go all Ray LaMontagne on you guys," Timberlake promised, shortly before telling fans he would "shut the f--k up" and let them hear the music. He added that the album's title derives from his son's name, which means "man of the woods."
"Supplies" was produced by Pharrell Williams, who last worked with Timberlake on his debut album, Justified, in 2002. In a recent interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, the singer explained the gap between their collaborations. "I was not able to work with Pharrell out of—and I've got to say this the right way, because I want to blame anybody for anything, but it did change the course of things for a minute. Everyone remembers Clipse...Clipse was signed to Jive Records, which I was signed to," Timberlake said. "I don't know what went on with their deal, but I do remember that Pharrell was very adamant about getting them out of the deal. So, from my understanding, it became challenging for him to work with any Jive artist at that point."
"I was extremely hurt being caught up in the middle of it, but at the same time, I had a s--tload of money stolen from me by somebody else when I was in the group ['N Sync]. I had already gone through legal troubles, and I kind of felt like, 'I'm at this point where I feel like I have so much ahead of me, I don't want to be in the middle of the record label and somebody that I consider a friend,'" Timberlake said. "So, I feel like I kind of removed myself from the situation."
Man of the Woods drops Feb. 2, just before Timberlake headlines the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. A North American tour will begin in March.
"Filthy" debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and contains un-credited vocals by Jessica Biel, Timberlake's wife. Their son's voice appears on the album's closing track, "Young Man." Alicia Keys joins him on "Morning Light," while Chris Stapleton joins him on "Say Something."