Chrissy Teigen Has the Last Laugh Hosting (Fake) Fake News Awards

January 17, 2018
Anything for a funny social media post!
If you looked at her Snapchat on Wednesday afternoon, Chrissy Teigen appeared to turn up at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to make good on her word (as previously promised) to "host" Donald Trump's totally bizarre event, the Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year—aka the Fake News Awards.
In her Snapchat, the pregnant lady, who is known for having an adversarial online relationship with the pres, narrates the "event," saying, "Just arrived here at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood...The Fake News Media Awards are setting up now."
Teigen then shows the theater's main floor with many people walking around.
"Here at the Dolby Theater for the MDCMAs, the 'Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards.' As you can see, it’s bustling here," the 32-year-old star says. "A lot of people. A lot of people excited for the Fake News Awards. We’re excited!"
The Lip Sync Battle host then shared a clip of her getting her hair and makeup done before the "show."
She jokingly says about the mysterious event, "I’m not positive exactly when the awards start. Not sure what time zone."
Continuing to do a play-by-play for fans, Teigen says, "I’m not sure what’s happening upstairs but it seems kind of quiet, so we’ll see."
She then posts a video of herself in the "audience" of the theater, which shows her sitting in a sea of empty seats marked with signs for condemned news outlets like MSNBC and CNN.
Just in case you couldn't figure it out, Teigen wasn't actually hosting the "award show" (because there was no actual award show—there was only a Tweet from Trump with a link to the winners). Instead, the funny lady was just having some fun while prepping for Lip Sync Batttle's special tomorrow.
Later on in the day, John Legend's lady love tweeted the truth, explaining, "We are rehearsing for tomorrow’s live lip sync battle special at the Dolby (formally Kodak) theater and all I have been doing is this f--king fake news awards show I’m sorry @LSB!!"
Soon after the storm of posts, the Internet lit up with delight at Teigen's hilarious move aimed at her No. 1 target, the President of the United States.
Excited to host the red carpet LIVE at ?The Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards?!!! Be sure to tune in!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 3, 2018
I have no life pic.twitter.com/j4h3ve1eRe— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2018
Despite saying previously there would be an award show, Trump's words did not become a reality. Instead the businessman-turned-reality-star-turned-president tweeted a link to the GOP website which had the Fake News Awards winners at 8 p.m. EST. Subsequently, Trump's stunt has been dubbed a "flop" by the Washington Post and had many technical difficulties.
In case you were interested, here's some of the actual 10 "Fake News Award" winners...
1. "The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover."
2. "ABC News' Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report."
9. "CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trum's claim that he was told he is not under investigation."
8. "With President Trump’s encouragement, more member nations are paying their fair share for the common defense in the NATO alliance."
