Jill Zarin Reacts to the "Overwhelming Love" From Her Real Housewives Family After Bobby's Death

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Jill Zarin is expressing gratitude for the love and support she continues to receive from family and friends.
After Bobby Zarin passed away at 71 from a long battle with cancer, several members of the Real Housewives franchise have touched the family with their acts of kindness.
"Overwhelming love," Jill shared with E! News exclusively when describing the outreach from her reality TV family. "Ramona Singer has been incredible. She texts me, she e-mails me, she showed up at the hospital early on. All the Housewives."
The reality star continued, "I've gotten flowers from Vicki Gunvalson. I got an e-mail today from Melissa Gorga. Cynthia Bailey wanted to come [to the funeral]. Andy Cohen gave a shout out to Bobby [by] giving him the Mazel of the Week."
Jill also expressed gratitude to many other friends including Wendy Williams for her "beautiful tribute" during "Hot Topics" earlier this week.
Another thing that left the Zarin family feeling grateful was the amount of people who showed up to remember Bobby at his funeral service Monday morning in New York. Patti Stanger, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Danielle Staub, Bethenny Frankel and Kelly Bensimon were just some of the familiar faces who paid their respects.
"It was very surreal to walk in and have all these people around me," Jill shared with E! News. "People who I haven't seen in 20 years showed up. People flew in from as far as Ghana, Florida, California, Chicago, all over the place. They all dropped what they were doing and they came."
E! News has also learned that Kris Jenner and her family sent an arrangement of flowers. Bethenny sent over Skinnygirl wine that was served at the shiva. Andy also sent a huge platter from New York City's Barney Greengrass.
Looking ahead, Jill told her Instagram followers that she is focused on raising money and awareness for the International Thyroid Oncology Group.
She also hopes fans will remember Bobby for his heart that affected so many people.
"Bobby taught me what true and deep love is. Thank you my love for sharing your life with me. For raising Allyson as if she was your own, being an amazing father and grandfather and teaching me how to be a better person," Jill previously wrote on Instagram. "You inspire those around you to be the best they can be. I will never forget you... your legacy lives on through your beautiful children and grandchildren."