Kevin Spacey Investigated for 3rd Alleged Sexual Assault in London

A new report from TMZ indicates Kevin Spaceyis being investigated over three separate allegations of past sexual assault, following a third accusation made in December.
London Police confirmed to E! News the allegations of sexual assault, but did not identify Spacey as the man accused.
Since October, more than a dozen men in both the United States and England have accused the actor of sexual misconduct. In early November, London police opened an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault made against Spacey. Later that month, police said they were investigating a second case and in a statement on Wednesday, they said they received a report about an alleged third past assault. Spacey has not commented on the accusations that are being investigated and has not been charged with a crime.
"On 1 November, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service. It is alleged a man assaulted another man (Victim 1) in 2008 in Lambeth," Scotland Yard said in a statement to E! News. "On 17 November, we received allegations that the same man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth. On 13 December, we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster."
Spacey used to live in London and served as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre, located in the London borough of Lambeth, from 2004 to 2015.
Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp was the first person to publicly accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct, in an alleged incident that is separate from the ones London police are investigating. He had said the actor made an unwanted sexual advance toward him when he was 14.
Spacey apologized, saying he did not remember the encounter, and also came out publicly as gay. He then checked into a treatment center. He has not commented on the other allegations.
The scandal has prompted Netflix to fire Spacey from its drama House of Cards, while Christopher Plummer also replaced the actor in the film All the Money in the World. His publicist and talent agency have also dropped him.
In mid-November, just before police revealed they were investigating a second sexual assault case involving the actor, the Old Vic Theatre said that after conducting an internal inquiry, it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by the star, adding that none of them involved rape. Spacey has not commented. The theatre said 14 of the allegations were so serious that it had advised accusers to report them to police, The Guardian reported.
"The Old Vic apologizes wholeheartedly to the people who told us that they have been affected," Kate Varah, the theatre's executive director, said in a statement to the newspaper. "We've learned that it is not enough to have the right process in place. Everyone needs to feel able to speak out no matter who they are. That apology really goes to the people who feel they were affected by this but what is also important to understand there is a new way forward for this organization."