Kevin Spacey Investigated for 3rd Alleged Sexual Assault in London

A new report from TMZ indicates Kevin Spaceyis being investigated over three separate allegations of past sexual assault, following a third accusation made in December.

London Police confirmed to E! News the allegations of sexual assault, but did not identify Spacey as the man accused.

Since October, more than a dozen men in both the United States and England have accused the actor of sexual misconduct. In early November, London police opened an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault made against Spacey. Later that month, police said they were investigating a second case and in a statement on Wednesday, they said they received a report about an alleged third past assault. Spacey has not commented on the accusations that are being investigated and has not been charged with a crime.

"On 1 November, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service. It is alleged a man assaulted another man (Victim 1) in 2008 in Lambeth," Scotland Yard said in a statement to E! News. "On 17 November, we received allegations that the same man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth. On 13 December, we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster."

Spacey used to live in London and served as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre, located in the London borough of Lambeth, from 2004 to 2015.