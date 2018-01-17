Riverdale Recap: The 5 Most Amazingly Bonkers Things That Happened in "The Blackboard Jungle"

Ladies and gentlemen, Riverdale has returned.

And unsurprisingly, it does not appear that there were any kind of new year's resolutions made to slow down and chill a bit in 2018, because tonight's midseason premiere was, for the most part, a wild ride through crazytown. We were left going "Huh?" and "Why?" and "When did that happen?" at nearly every turn, but at least we did finally arrive at what we've all suspected for the past few weeks: Archie and Betty may have gotten the wrong guy arrested for the Black Hood murders.

Sure, the only evidence so far (other than our assertion that there's a more exciting culprit than "random janitor we just met") is that Archie has a feeling that he got it wrong, but he still shared his fears with the FBI, for whom he now supposedly works. But we'll get to that!

Anyway, here's a summary of tonight's most WTF moments, developments, and revelations.