Lana and Carmella Are Moving and Could Use a Little More Help From Their Men on Total Divas

Relationships are hard to do!

On this week's episode of Total Divas, Lana and Rusev are taking a big step in their marriage and buying a house. The couple has officially been married for one year, and to celebrate, they're buying a home in Rusev's home country of Bulgaria.

However, due to Rusev's desire to enjoy the traditional and quiet pace of village life, and Lana's taste for the finer things in life, it's proving a bit more difficult than either of them had hoped. Well, that is until Rusev has a brilliant idea for a bet.

If Lana can survive a few tasks that a traditional Bulgarian woman would undertake, then Rusev will agree to get the mansion that she wants. Sounds simple enough, right? "People just look at me and they judge me," Lana shares. "They're like, 'Oh my gosh. She is blonde and posts bikini pictures on Instagram. That means she's high maintenance.'"