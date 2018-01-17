Why Vanessa Lachey Finds Nick Lachey Sexiest When He's Changing Dirty Diapers

Fatherhood looks good on Nick Lachey. Just ask his loving wife of seven years, Vanessa Lachey!

Together the celebrity couple raise three children, 5-year-old Camden, 3-year-old Brooklyn and newest addition Phoenix, and they're the first to admit the Lachey household errs on the hectic side more often than not. E! News sat down with Nick and Vanessa for a candid conversation on life at home with their little ones, including their secret to a lasting, happy marriage.

From the 98 Degrees singer's perspective, their partnership is built on "sharing the load" and "delegating the responsibility." He usually takes on mornings, while Vanessa tackles getting the kiddos ready for bed. "We have a whole routine with a story, getting them ready with the sound machine, obviously singing lullabies, and, of course, the Pampers Baby Dry," Nick explained, mentioning their go-to line of Pampers diapers.