Inside Ann Curry and Matt Lauer's Complicated History

Ann Curryhas said that she was "not surprised" by the allegations of sexual misconduct that led to Matt Lauer's firing from Today last year.

Unlike Katie Couric, Lauer's co-anchor on Today for almost a decade, who said "this is not the Matt we knew."

Couric, in her first in-depth interview on the topic, said last week that she never knew about any behavior of that kind going on behind the scenes at NBC's flagship morning show when she was there. But she and Curry had decidedly different experiences working with Lauer, who hosted Today for 20 years before his ouster.

Since Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotbfirst reported on his firing in November, just hours after they themselves got the news, Lauer has been lying extremely low, spotted just a handful of times near his home in the Hamptons. At the same time, the ongoing effort to root out predatory men in places of power continues to reverberate. A number of bold-faced names have been relegated to the scrap heap, while those who come forward are finding an unprecedentedly welcome landscape to tell their stories.

Not heard from as much are the women who've worked closely with the men caught up in scandal, so Couric's and Curry's responses to finding out that a man they worked with for years had been wielding his power in an unacceptable way stand out. Especially considering the divergent paths their respective friendships took.