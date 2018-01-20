A Look Back at the 25 Chicest SAG Award Red Carpet Couples of All Time

Their red-carpet fashions will last forever—even if their love hasn't!
We're just one day away from the 2018 SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, and we're taking a look back through the best and chicest red carpet couples of all time.
While many partners have parted since they attended the SAG Awards together, the loved-up stars certainly dazzled on the day-of at the award show.
From Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger in 2010 to Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston in 2015 to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in 2003, A-list duos have been rocking the red carpet in their various fab fashions for the past 24 years.
We've got the 25 of the chicest SAG couples over the years. Take a look!
The Australian actress stole the show in a sequined Gucci number with toucan embellishments on the shoulder at last year's awards show. Her country crooner went for a classic tux look.
While the duo certainly didn't razzle and dazzle in their classic ensembles, the pair looked oh-so-chic when they attended the 2015 award show.
The too-cute couple coupled up on the red carpet. Joanna chose a confetti-colored Zac Posen gown, complete with on-trend cape. Her funny guy selected a Prada tux.
The Cake star was a bronzed beauty in this vintage Galliano dress. Her gentleman went for a sleek black suit.
Selecting a fun suit, Jesse wore Ted Baker London tuxedo in blue. His husband donned a purple suit in a similar style.
The couple dazzled back in 2014. The actor opted for a funky ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, while the mother of his children selected a gold Vintage Donna Karan Atelier design.
Before their split, Ben and Jen donned black looks when they attended the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles.
The Oscar winner went for a classic tux while his wife opted for a diamond-encrusted column gown for the award show.
The couple went for a classic but dramatic look in 2013. Alec donned Zegna, while his bride selected a Carmen Marc Valvo frock.
Wearing a silver Marchesa frock, Naomi paired the dress with oversize diamond cluster earrings, an emerald ring, both by Fabergé and Christian Louboutin peep-toes. Meanwhile her main man wore a black suit.
The pair was all smiles at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29, 2012 in Los Angeles.
Emily opted for jade green chiffon one shoulder gown from Oscar de la Renta‘s Resort 2012 collection, a Swarovski blush crystal and satin Pure clutch, Jimmy Choo heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
The actor looked dapper in a Gucci tuxedo. His wife donned a strapless, ivory sheath dress for the event.
The couple, who had been together 23 years at this point, wowed once again at the SAG red carpets. The Closer star selected a cut-out Pucci dress in a vibrant red color.
The former most famous couple in the world look chic as can be six years ago. Angie opted for a Jenny Packham autumn/winter 2011 draped gown.
The longtime couple looked amazing together. Annette wore a golden gown by Tony Ward.
With her beau at her side, the Inglourious Basterds star slayed when she wore a gorgeous marigold gown by Jason Wu.
Former True Blood co-stars turned couple were looking smashing at the 2010 Awards show. Rocking some big hair and a bold look, the Oscar winner turned heads in the Alexander McQueen minidress design. Stephen selected a black tuxedo.
The now-exes turned up looking picture perfect at 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2009.
Back when the young Hollywood twosome was a couple, The Notebook stars made it work in their funky ensembles.
This long-forgotten couple rocked the red carpet together almost 15 years ago.
Before there was Mila, there was Demi. The May/December romance was in full bloom when the two hit the red carpet in 2007. For the event, Demi selected a ruffled Alberti Ferreti gown.
The longtime couple looked oh-so cute back 15 years ago.
Diane donned a purple silk dress while Josh went dark and stormy with a black ensemble.
Back in the day, Ed and Heather made quite the pair. The Boogie Nights star opted for a sexy green frock while her then-man donned a classic tux.
More than two decades ago, the producer and the superstar complemented each other perfectly at the award show.
