Selena Gomez Confronts Nick Jonas About "Ruined" Central Park Date With Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift

Nick Jonas spilled some relationship details during a game of "Heart Rate Monitor" on Wednesday.
The "Jealous" singer appeared on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show and dished to host Nick Grimshaw about everything from Miley Cyrus' song "7 Things" to his Central Park date with Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift that took place 10 years ago!
During the game, Nick was hooked up to a monitor which showed if his heart rate was increasing or decreasing as he was asked about certain topics. About four minutes into the game, a video from Selena appeared on the screen and Nick's heart rate started to go up.
"Hello Nicholas, it is Selena Gomez," the "Wolves" singer said in the video message. "So I know what you're doing and I would like to remind you of a time where we all went to Central Park together, it was definitely over 10 years ago. I was wondering if that brought up anything for you, I know Central Park was really beautiful, it was actually my first time."
Nick then revealed what Selena was talking about.
"OK so this was at a time when my brothers and I were in a boy band and we were in Central Park and we were very private about our relationship," Nick said. "And she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her. Even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together it was like, 'It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.'"
Nick continued, "So it ruined her Central Park experience, so her and Taylor Swift, who was dating my brother Joe—but we never confirmed it—walked 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves."
