One Tree Hill, Everwood and Cougar Town Coming to Hulu in February 2018

Hulu has revealed which TV shows and movies will be available to stream in February 2018!

After leaving Netflix in 2017, the complete series of One Tree Hill will now be available for viewing on Hulu starting next month. Courteney Cox and Busy Philipps' former ABC show Cougar Town will also be coming to Hulu in February, as well as the former WB show Everwood, which starred Emily VanCamp, Gregory Smith, Treat Williams and Chris Pratt.

In addition to all of the movies and TV shows that are coming to Hulu next month, there will also unfortunately be some that are leaving.

Take a look at the list below to get the scoop: