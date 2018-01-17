Inside Kim Kardashian's Intimate First Moments With Baby No. 3

Both Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westwere in the delivery room when their surrogate gave birth to their third child, while the reality star was the first to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby, E! News has learned.
Early on Monday, the couple welcomed a daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed. She joins big sister North West, 4, and big brother Saint West, 2.
"Both Kim and Kanye were in the delivery room," a source close to the family told E! News exclusively on Wednesday. "Kim witnessed the birth and had first skin-to-skin contact when she was born. Kanye was waiting behind a curtain in the room and held her immediately after Kim did."
"The baby is home now with mom, dad and her big sister and brother and enjoying their time as a family bonding with the baby," the source added.
"The birth went well," another source told E! News. "[Kim] was in the room the entire time. She had close family members waiting in a private nearby waiting room. Once the baby was born, they all went in to meet her."
"North and Saint are very excited about having a new sister and are very curious and helpful," the source said. "Kim is feeling blessed and can't believe she has three kids."
A third source said that while Kim and Kanye were in the delivery room, her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner were in a private waiting room. Khloe Kardashian, who is also pregnant with her first child, "FaceTimed the family once they got word that the baby was born."
Kim and Kanye's new daughter is "very healthy" and was able to go home in a small amount of time, the source added.
"Kim was really happy with how everything went," the source said. "Kim is really happy that North will be able to remember the process this time and that North is really excited to have a sister. The transition has been very smooth for their family."
The source also said that Kris "is thrilled that another grandbaby is here" and wants to have a party for her new grandchildren.
On Wednesday morning, Kanye was spotted out in Los Angeles, grinning from ear to ear. The source said the rapper and fashion designer is "already been back to working on his clothing line."
Kim spent part of Wednesday fitting in a "quick workout" while the baby slept, as seen on her Snapchat.
