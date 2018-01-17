Khloe Kardashian: How I Hid My Baby Bump and Told Tristan Thompson I'm Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian was a little nervous to reveal her pregnancy news to Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her app to recall her conversation with the basketball star after she took a pregnancy test and found out she was expecting her first child.

"Tristan was the one who kept telling me, 'I think you're pregnant,'" Khloe wrote. "He was leaving town to go back to Toronto, and I went to get a pregnancy test. I actually had to FaceTime him to tell him. I was nervous, and he was so excited!"

She continued, "Of course, it's such a blessing and such an exciting thing—but I do believe your initial reaction is always nerves."