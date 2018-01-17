Spike TV's Twitter Account Has "Unfiltered" NSFW Meltdown Before Rebrand

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 11:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Liam Payne, MTV EMAs 2017

Watch Liam Payne Sensually Read a Fifty Shades of Grey Passage

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Going Back to Treatment 2 Weeks After Leaving

Camilla Luddington

Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Engaged to Matthew Alan

Spike Logo

It's the end of the Spike era.

Spike is being rebranded as Paramount Network on Jan. 18, so the Spike TV Twitter account decided to have some fun before the channel's date of extinction. "Welp, since I'm outta here anyway I might as well tell you all the things I've been holding in for the past 18 years. Brace yourself bros. S--t's about to get real. #GoodbyeSpike #SpikeUnfiltered," the first in a series of tweets read on Tuesday.

Then the account started to spill some #SpikeUnfiltered dirt. "There's a reason all our early shows were CSI, UFC, TNA, MXC, UTI. No one around here knew how to read," another tweet read.

Read

Fiona, You've Got Some Competition! Baby Hippo Born at Disney World's Animal Kingdom

The account ended the series of NSFW tweets by writing, "I never thought rebranding would be one of the 1000 ways to die. I'm out. PEACE!"

And if you're wondering if executives are mad, it sounds like #GoodbyeSpike is actually a planned stunt, according to Adweek. Red Fabbri, Spike TV's VP of fan engagement and editorial, told the publication that execs are allowing the "fictional bro" running the account to react "like someone might in the modern workplace if they got handed a pink slip." Adding, "He's confronting an existential crisis, having a bit of a meltdown in public."

Check out the tweets above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Viral , Apple News , Top Stories , Twitter
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.