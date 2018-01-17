Countdown to the Royal Wedding: The Battle to Dress Meghan Markle for Her Big Day

When Megan Markle steps out in front of the world to marry Prince Harry, one thing is guaranteed to bring the biggest gasp from the millions of viewers tuning in for the nuptials—her wedding dress, of course.

It will be the biggest fashion moment of the year and the most closely guarded secret of the day. Like Kate Middleton and her intricately designed Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress and Princess Diana's dramatic 25-foot train crafted by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, Meghan's choice promises to be just as iconic and will earn whoever the lucky designer is a place in the royal history books.

And with just four months to go until May 19, the clock is ticking fast.

"It's a lengthy interview process," explains Christine Ross, editor of Meghan's Mirror, a site dedicated to everything you could possibly want to know about Meghan's fashion. "I imagine Meghan has reached out to designers she loves and admires and has spoken with them about design options and their design process. From there, she would choose a designer who she clicks with to create the perfect bespoke gown."