Sarah Jessica Parker Wants Ellen DeGeneres to Play Samantha in Sex and the City 3

If Kim Cattrall doesn't want to play Samantha in Sex and the City 3, could Ellen DeGeneres take her place?

Sarah Jessica Parker jokingly proposed the idea on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Back in September, fans' dreams were dashed when DailyMailTV reported a third Sex and the City movie had been scrapped—and it looked like Cattrall's unwillingness to film was to blame.

During Wednesday's episode, DeGeneres asked Parker if she could still make the film with her two other co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

"There's a period of grief, a mourning process, and then perhaps we'll be able to consider, say for instance, you playing Samantha," the Carrie Bradshaw star quipped, spurring a round of applause.

"[She's] so me," DeGeneres joked back. "That's who I identify with on that show."

As the two joked back and forth DeGeneres added, "That is me. I am a sexual beast. I talk about it a lot. I do it a lot. This is a façade. When you meet me as a real person out in the world, this is my talk show persona."