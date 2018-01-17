Watch Every 2018 Super Bowl Commercial Released So Far

The 2018 Super Bowl is almost here!

Many non-football fans watch the annual NFL championship for the commercials—well, and the performers, so we're giving you a sneak peek at the ads.

Matt Damon's Stella Artois and Water.org Ad: In this commercial, which encourages consumers to "make their Super Bowl Party matter" by stocking up on the Belgian brew, the actor plugs his non-profit organization, which he co-founded and which promotes clean water initiatives for developing countries. (Watch above)

Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage's Doritos and Mountain Dew Ad: The Oscar winner and the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star face off to promote Doritos' new, spicy Blaze chips and Mountain Dew's clear Ice drink. Both brands are owned by PepsiCo. A teaser video was released on January 17.