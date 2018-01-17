Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Hold Hands During Date Night

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson continue to fuel romance rumors.

The 40-year-old Coldplay singer and the 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed actress had a date night in Hollywood on Tuesday evening. The rumored new couple attended the launch of Stella McCartney's Women's Autumn 2018 and Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections at SIR Studios.

An eyewitness tells E! News the duo held hands as they chatted with fellow attendees at the event. "They were in the main room, which was quite empty and were holding hands the whole time," the insider tells us. "They were talking to Mark Ronson and a few people approached him."