Kristen Bell's Dumb Fight With Dax Shepard Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

However, things only escalated from there. Soon, the couple was fighting about…helmet laws?

"Dax Shepard believes that if he is in a state that does not have a helmet law he should be ‘observing the local culture' and not wear his helmet," Bell explained.

After she protested, the two got into "an even bigger fight" but eventually came to a compromise.

"If he was on the highway, he had to wear the helmet. But if he was on side streets, he didn't have to wear the helmet," she said. "I'm not joking, he took side streets for like four hours just to make a point."

Once it started raining, Bell insisted that Shepard wear a helmet. This caused even more tension between the couple.

"The rest of the road trip, I think through Ohio up to Michigan, we were fighting so bad we both lost our voice because we were screaming at each other on the motorcycle. And I refused to hold onto him, so I hold onto the back of the motorcycle like a boss," she said, demonstrating the pose.