Ann Curry Breaks Her Silence on Matt Lauer's Sexual Misconduct Allegations and Leaving Today

On CBS This Morning Wednesday, Ann Curry gave her first television interview since leaving NBC's Today five years ago—and, as expected, it centered on her unceremonious exit from the leading morning news program and her thoughts on Matt Lauer's firing nearly two months ago.

With so many people sharing stories of sexual abuse and harassment in recent months, we're in a time of reckoning, she said. "I think it's, in general, overdue. We clearly are waking up to a reality and injustice that has been occurring for some time, and I think it will continue to occur until the glass ceiling is finally broken. This is about power and power imbalance, where women are not valued as much as men. I'm not talking about people being attracted to other people. I'm talking about people in the workplace who are powerful who are abusing that power and women and men are suffering. And I think the act that people are speaking out is important," she said. "The fact that we are moving against this imbalance of power is absolutely overdue."

"Do you believe that Matt Lauer abused his power?" Norah O'Donnell asked.

"I'm trying to do no harm in these conversations," Curry said. "Um...I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations." Co-host Gayle King then asked her to clarify her response. "That means that, in… See, now I'm walking down that road," Curry explained. "I'm trying not to hurt people. I know what it's like to be publicly humiliated. I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated, and I don't want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else. But I can say, because you're asking me a very direct question, I can say that I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I think it would be surprising if someone said that they didn't see that. So, it was verbal sexual harassment."