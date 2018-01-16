Dylan Farrow Addresses Sexual Abuse Claims Against Woody Allen: "I Am Telling the Truth"

Dylan Farrow is standing by her claims that Woody Allen sexually abused her.

In a sneak preview of her sit-down interview with CBS This Morning, Dylan maintains that she would never lie about such serious accusations.

"I am credible, and I am telling the truth, and I think it's important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters," she told Gayle King. "And that they are enough to change things."

Back in 1992, Dylan accused Woody of sexually assaulting her when she was seven-years-old. In 2014, she would write an open letter to the New York Times detailing the alleged incidents.

In response, Woody shared his side of the story and denied her allegations.