How the Time's Up Movement Will Evolve at the 2018 SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, as one of the newer big shows on the block, tends to be a glamorous blip on the award season radar amid the more boisterous Golden Globes, rollicking pants-optional Grammys and drenched-in-history Oscars.

Heck, the show used to be held on Saturday not all that long ago.

This Sunday, however, the 2018 SAG Awards will play a pivotal role as the next step, following the Golden Globes' concerted display of female empowerment and solidarity, on the uncertain road to figuring out what is the new normal when it comes to both Hollywood's public displays of celebration and its overall response to the countless women who've come forward to say "me too."

The Time's Up movement is still in its infancy, and the rebuilding of this industry's entrenched power structure will be a work in progress for the foreseeable future—but in the meantime, as first-ever SAG Awards host Kristen Bell points out, there is still plenty to celebrate, and we're allowed to enjoy it.